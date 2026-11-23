MENAFN - GetNews)“Few gifts offer the opportunity to make such a lasting difference. Whether someone gives $100 or $100,000, together we can leave a legacy and change lives through clean water.” - Mark Miller, Founder, UA Legacy GrantsUA Legacy Grants has announced an $80,000 year-end campaign through its Pamoja Maji clean-water initiative to help fund 800 additional filtration systems for families in Kenya's Kakuma Refugee Camp. Building on 200 systems reported deployed, the nonprofit invites major philanthropists, businesses, churches and everyday donors to help complete its 1,000-system goal before December 31, 2026.

(Pictured) Mark Miller, Founder UA Legacy Grants

Richmond, Indiana - Nov. 23, 2026 - UA Legacy Grants, a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founde d by Mark Miller, known as“Dr. H2O,” has announced an $80,000 year-end fundraising campaign through Pamoja Maji - Together for Water to help bring sustainable drinking-water filtration systems to families in Kenya's Kakuma Refugee Camp.

The campaign builds on 200 gravity-fed filtration systems reported deployed and seeks funding for 800 additional systems by December 31, 2026. The goal is to complete a 1,000-system initiative while strengthening a repeatable humanitarian model called Rapid Clean Water Deployment.

A $100 Gift With Long-Term Potential

Each $100 sponsorship helps fund one complete filtration system and its deployment. Designed for long-term use, each system can filter up to approximately 150 gallons daily, potentially supporting the basic drinking-water needs of up to 300 people per day, depending on usage, water conditions and maintenance.

The systems operate without electricity, use backwashable filtration technology and do not require routine replacement cartridges. Their portability makes them suitable for communities where conventional water infrastructure is limited or unreliable.

An Opportunity to Leave a Legacy

For Mark Miller, the campaign is about more than filtration equipment. It represents an opportunity for individuals, families and organizations to create a lasting humanitarian impact.

“Few gifts offer the opportunity to make such a lasting difference,” said Mark Miller.“Whether someone gives $100 or $100,000, together we can leave a legacy and change lives through clean water," added Mark Miller.

The campaign welcomes contributions of every size while inviting major philanthropists, corporate leaders, foundations, churches and family charitable funds to consider substantial year-end commitments.

At the campaign's $100-per-system funding level, a $10,000 contribution can support 100 systems, while an $80,000 commitment can fund the remaining 800-system target. Actual community reach will depend on deployment conditions and sustained use.

Building a Model Beyond Kakuma

UA Legacy Grants is developing Kakuma as the proof-of-model for its Rapid Clean Water Deployment platform. The approach follows six stages: identifying urgent needs, partnering with trusted local organizations, deploying filtration systems, training recipients, verifying real-world use and applying lessons to future communities.

The organization envisions adapting this approach for refugee settlements, disaster-affected communities and underserved populations in other countries.

Pamoja Maji, meaning“Together for Water,” reflects the belief that lasting humanitarian progress depends on people working together across communities and borders.

A Year-End Giving Opportunity

As a recognized 501(c)(3) organization, UA Legacy Grants can receive charitable contributions that may qualify for U.S. federal income-tax deductions, depending on the donor's circumstances and applicable rules. Eligible donors considering year-end giving should consult their tax advisers and complete qualifying contributions by December 31, 2026.

The organization invites supporters to learn about the Kakuma initiative, review its reported progress and explore sponsorship opportunities through its official website.

The message of the campaign is simple:

Leave a Legacy. Change a Life. Together, We Bring Water for Life.

About The Company Being Featured:

UA Legacy Grants LTD is an Indiana-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by Mark Miller, also known as“Dr. H2O.” Its mission is to expand access to safer, cleaner drinking water through practical, sustainable humanitarian solutions. Through Pamoja Maji - Together for Water, the organization is developing a repeatable Rapid Clean Water Deployment platform combining gravity-fed filtration, trusted local partnerships, training, verification and long-term community support. Its initial proof-of-model project is located in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Turkana County, Kenya, where 200 filtration systems have been reported deployed toward a goal of 1,000.

For more information, please visit:

UAGrant - Kakuma

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