MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Health Minister and Chief State Sanitary Doctor Oleksandr Chepurnyi said this in a televised interview, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Given the number of people who get vaccinated against influenza in Ukraine each year, we expect the vaccine supply to be sufficient. However, availability at individual pharmacies should be checked in advance,” he said.

Asked why Ukrainians had to wait so long this year, with the first batches of vaccines passing quality control only in November, the deputy health minister explained that manufacturers had reported delays in producing seasonal vaccines this year because of the transition from trivalent to quadrivalent vaccines in line with updated World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

“This delay occurred not only in our country but worldwide. Influenza vaccines were already available in Ukraine in November, and it is worth noting that more than 250,000 doses manufactured in France and South Korea have passed state quality control. This allows them to be released for commercial sale,” Chepurnyi said.

He stressed that the Ministry of Health does not regulate the distribution of commercially available vaccines among pharmacies. This is handled by suppliers based on demand for particular vaccines.

“As a result, vaccine availability may vary from city to city and from region to region. I would also like to stress that both vaccines (manufactured in France and South Korea – ed.) have been developed to target the strains forecast to circulate during this flu season, and they are equally effective,” the deputy minister assured.

Ukraine receives over 230,000 doses of inactivated polio

As previously reported, nearly 8,000 cases of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections were registered in Kyiv in one week.