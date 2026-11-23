MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“An important meeting on protecting our energy infrastructure. First, we identified the key needs for the coming weeks: the necessary regulatory and administrative decisions, mobilization of resources, equipment supplies, and certain personnel matters. We are bringing together the capabilities of the government, state-owned energy companies, and the private energy sector to the fullest extent possible. I thank the specialists at Ukrenergo and DTEK for their coordinated work,” Zelensky said.

Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal briefed the President on the timelines for restoring electricity supplies in Odesa and the surrounding region, Zaporizhzhia and its region, as well as the Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.

The situation and challenges in the Dnipropetrovsk region were discussed separately.

“We determined the steps that need to be implemented. The details are not public for now – because of constant Russian strikes and the Russians' blatant efforts to hunt down every technical solution in our energy system that actually helps,” Zelensky noted.

According to him, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko proposed a number of solutions for Kyiv concerning energy, infrastructure and the organization of operations.

“These are not easy tasks, but there will be maximum support at the government level, and I count on every step receiving full cooperation from the city authorities as well. Thank you to everyone who, during this extraordinary time, is working solely for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians!” Zelensky stressed.

Russian attacks target railways andinfrastructure since yesterday, six killed across Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, Odesa and Odesa district are returning to stabilization power outage schedules following emergency power cuts.