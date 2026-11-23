PSG Unveil New Third Kit For 2026/2027 Season
French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have unveiled their new third kit for the 2026/2027 season.
The Parisian club has once again collaborated with Jordan Brand to produce the new design, continuing a partnership that began in 2018. The latest kit was officially presented today.
Some international media reports suggest that PSG could wear the new kit in their UEFA Champions League league-phase match against Roma. However, the club has yet to make an official announcement confirming this.
The launch of the new kit is also accompanied by a cultural project spanning four cities – Abidjan, Dakar, Casablanca and Paris.
The Paris leg of the project is scheduled to take place on November 25.
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