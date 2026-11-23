Researcher in Computing, Charles Sturt University

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Dr Julie Maclean is a researcher whose experience spans across delivering a range of strategic technology and business research over the last twenty-five years. She started consulting in 2018 to provide advice to businesses to improve engagement, processes and technology with their customers with a key focus on human and technology interactions. A key focus area is implementing digital customer experience to facilitate effective online interactions. She has been completing a range of research studies over the last ten years on online communication, social media, privacy, cyber security, freedom of expression, loneliness, social connectedness, well-being, social rewards and online photo sharing.

–present Researcher, Charles Sturt University



2022 Charles Sturt University, Doctorate (Information Technology) 2014 University of Western Sydney, Masters in Commerce

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