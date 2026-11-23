MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Colt & Joe Trucking LLC v. U.S. Department of Labor, et al.

Washington, DC, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Department of Labor rescinded its vague 2024 independent contractor rule, noting arguments the New Civil Liberties Alliance has made in the Colt & Joe Trucking v. DOL lawsuit challenging this illegal regulation. The Biden Administration-imposed rule distorted the standard for determining whether someone hired by a company can be classified as an independent contractor, instead of an employee subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act's (FLSA) wage and hour requirements. This left small businesses like NCLA client Colt & Joe Trucking unable to hire independent contractors without risking FLSA liability.

DOL has now replaced the 2024 rule with a new, clearer one that complies with relevant laws and was published in the Federal Register today. It returns to the prior 2021 DOL rule's two core factors for determining“independent contractor” status:“(1) the nature and degree of control over the work and (2) the worker's opportunity for profit or loss based on initiative or investment.” NCLA commends DOL for taking this action, an important victory for civil liberties.

The 2021 rule generally allowed businesses to classify workers as independent contractors if the workers exercised independent judgment and control over their work and had an opportunity to earn profits-as opposed to wages or salaries-as a result. NCLA argued that the 2024 rule effectively broadened FLSA's definition of“employee” to cover anyone performing services for another company under essentially whatever circumstance DOL might decide and a court might approve. The current DOL concludes that the rule risked confusing businesses and workers, expressing concern that it could have been viewed as setting a higher bar for finding independent contractor status than law requires.

NCLA has pointed out that the 2024 rule was arbitrary and capricious, worsening rather than reducing confusion over which economic factors mattered in determining a worker's classification. It also violated due process, defying Supreme Court precedent that prohibits agencies from promulgating“vague and open-ended regulations that they can later interpret as they see fit.” The Biden-era DOL ran afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act and the Regulatory Flexibility Act by failing to adequately consider significant costs of withdrawing the 2021 rule and replacing it with the 2024 rule.

NCLA released the following statements:

“We are pleased that the Department of Labor has returned to a lawful, understandable standard for independent contractors that can be understood by companies like our client Colt & Joe Trucking.”

- John Vecchione, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“Kudos to our client, Colt & Joe Trucking, for standing up to the Biden DOL's unlawful rule and leading the fight to get it rescinded successfully.”

- Mark Chenoweth, President, NCLA

For more information visit the case page here .

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA's public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans' fundamental rights.

CONTACT: Joe Martyak New Civil Liberties Alliance 703-403-1111...l