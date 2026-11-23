MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Patented precision measuring kitchen tool receives international recognition for innovative design and functionality in the Kitchen category

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Precise Cook, a developer of patented precision measuring kitchen products, is proud to announce that its Flavor Press has been nominated for the 2027 German Innovation Awards in the Kitchen category. The nomination marks another milestone for the company as it continues to gain international recognition for its innovative approach to simplifying everyday cooking.Presented by the German Design Council, the German Innovation Awards recognize innovative products, projects, and strategies that deliver practical benefits and demonstrate significant future potential. The awards celebrate innovations across a wide range of industries, with an emphasis on functionality, market readiness, and meaningful improvements to consumers' everyday lives.Precise Cook's Flavor Press was selected for nomination by the awards' scouting team, making the product eligible for consideration by an independent, interdisciplinary jury of experts from business, research, and academia."We are incredibly honored that the Flavor Press has been recognized by the German Innovation Awards," said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of Precise Cook. "Our goal has always been to make cooking easier, cleaner, and more precise by eliminating the guesswork that comes with traditional measuring tools. Receiving international recognition for our innovation is an exciting achievement and reinforces our commitment to bringing practical, thoughtfully designed products to kitchens around the world."The patented Flavor Press integrates ingredient storage, precision measuring, and dispensing into a single container, eliminating the need for traditional measuring spoons. Designed for pre-ground dry spices and ingredients, the patented product allows users to dispense precise quantities ranging from one-quarter teaspoon to one tablespoon, reducing preparation time, countertop clutter, and cleanup.The nomination follows the Flavor Press's previous recognition as a finalist for the International Housewares Association's Global Innovation Award for Product Design, further highlighting the product's innovative design and practical applications.The announcement also comes shortly after the launch of the official Precise Cook Online Store, where customers can purchase the company's patented kitchen measuring products, including Flavor Press, Measure Mate, and Grinder King, as well as bundled precision measuring kits.Precise Cook products are available for purchase through the official online store at .About Precise CookPrecise Cook makes simple, enormously clever kitchen products. Each ingredient stores, measures, and dispenses from the same container, so measuring stops being a separate step. Precise Cook makes cooking and cleanup more convenient and less stressful for everything from weeknight standards to adventurous new recipes.

Ned Ertel

Precise Cook

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PRECISE COOK'S FLAVOR PRESS NOMINATED FOR 2027 GERMAN INNOVATION AWARDS News Provided By Qorvis November 23, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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