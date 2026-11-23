TitanBody New In App Guided Trainings

Owners of the wireless EMS suit can now follow 20-minute, trainer-led classes on their phone.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TitanBody, the wireless dry EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) suit brand, today launched guided training classes in the TitanBody app. The classes are trainer-led workouts built for the TitanBody suit. Users follow along on screen while the suit's stimulation runs with each session.Classes are led by a variety of TitanBody trainers and includes workouts such as Full-Body Foundations, a beginner class for people new to EMS. More trainers and classes are being added.“We listened to what TitanBody users kept asking us: what should I do once the suit is on, and what guidelines should I follow?” said Andrew Hasty, founder of TitanBody.“Those questions led us to build our own training program right in the app, so every owner has a trainer to follow and a clear plan from their very first session.”Studio-Style Coaching at HomeEMS training has mostly been offered in studios, where a coach leads each session and adjusts the workout. TitanBody's guided classes bring that format into the home. A trainer demonstrates every movement, cues form, and tells users when to work and when to rest.Classes use bodyweight movements such as squats, lunges, rows and core work. Users need only the suit, a charged Power Box, a phone and a small open space. Most classes run about 20 minutes, the typical length of a whole-body EMS session.“A lot of people put the suit on and aren't sure where to start,” said Niara Hill, TitanBody trainer.“Full-Body Foundations teaches the basic movements and how to control them, so you build good habits from your first session.”How the Classes WorkUsers connect the Power Box to the app over Bluetooth, open Classes and choose a trainer. Before pressing play, they set their intensity and preset for the session. Intensity can be changed at any point during a class.Classes span a range of training areas, including:.Strength: controlled movements for overall strength.Power: faster, more explosive work for experienced users.Cardio: steady, rhythmic movement to raise heart rate.Relax: a lower-intensity cool-down.And more, with new class types added as the library growsCurrent classes are designed for beginner and intermediate users. TitanBody's 12 presets and custom programs remain available for owners who prefer to build their own workouts.Start Training With TitanBodyCurrent owners can update the TitanBody app to start taking classes today. Shop the TitanBody EMS suit at titanbody/pages/shop.To learn more about guided classes, visit titanbody/blogs/news/guided-ems-training-classes-titanbody-app.About TitanBodyTitanBody is a wireless, water-free EMS training suit brand from the team behind Vital Red Light and a brand of Paradox Brands. Its dry-electrode suit pairs with an app to deliver full-body EMS workouts in about 20 minutes at home. Learn more at titanbody.

Julian Gabourel

TitanBody

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TitanBody Launches Guided EMS Training Classes in Its App, Bringing Trainer-Led Workouts Home News Provided By Paradox Brands November 23, 2026, 19:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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