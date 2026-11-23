MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, co-chair of OKXICE, alleged that competing trading platforms have pushed some issuers to block or delay their inclusion in the joint venture's tokenized stock offering. His remarks came as OKXICE launched Monday, enabling eligible US investors to trade tokenized securities around the clock.

OKXICE is a partnership between crypto exchange OKX and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), operator of the New York Stock Exchange. The platform's initial launch includes six tokenized securities, with a phased expansion set for additional assets-while a wave of objections from companies has complicated rollout plans.

OKXICE launched Monday with tokenized stock trading available for eligible US investors. Cuomo says competitors urged companies to opt out to give those rivals time to launch competing systems. Sixty-seven companies objected during a 30-day SEC Innovation Exemption notice window, according to OKXICE documentation. OKXICE reported six securities initially available and stated that 107 more assets are confirmed for phased rollout. Cuomo suggested some issuers may have simply needed more time to evaluate the technology and consult counsel.

Key takeawaysOKXICE goes live-tokenized stocks enter a new competitive phase

OKXICE began trading Monday, positioning itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets infrastructure and blockchain-based execution. Tokenized stocks, as described in the rollout, use blockchain tokens to represent ownership of- or rights to-underlying assets, enabling trading outside conventional market hours.

The launch also highlights a broader shift in the sector: crypto-native infrastructure is increasingly challenging established market venues by offering continuous trading and new settlement pathways. With ICE as a partner, OKXICE aims to bring that model into mainstream US securities workflows rather than keeping tokenized assets solely in offshore or niche venues.

Cuomo alleges rivals tried to slow approvals

Speaking during a Monday press briefing, Cuomo attributed at least part of the delay dynamics to pressure he said issuers received from competitors. He claimed rivals encouraged companies to opt out of OKXICE's rollout because those competitors wanted issuers to wait for their own systems to go live.

Cuomo did not identify specific competitors in the remarks and did not provide supporting evidence during the briefing. Still, his comments underline the intensity developing between traditional exchanges, broker-dealers, and crypto platforms as tokenized-stock proposals multiply.

The rivalry is not limited to OKXICE. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted industry friction as public companies weighed concerns around tokenization. The broader landscape includes multiple firms developing or launching tokenized trading services, reflecting both interest and uncertainty in how these products should fit within existing investor-protection frameworks.

Why objections happened-and what could change next

Cuomo's comments also emphasized that the objections may not all be driven by opposition to tokenization itself. Under the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) temporary Innovation Exemption, issuers can object to having their shares tokenized by an unaffiliated third party during a 30-day notice period.

According to Cuomo, for some issuers the timeline was simply too tight. He said the notice period gave certain companies insufficient time to understand the technology and coordinate internal decisions with legal teams and boards. He added that OKXICE had received calls from issuers that initially planned to opt out but were interested in learning more before taking a final position.

OKXICE said 67 companies objected, and those firms included JPMorgan Chase, McDonald's, SpaceX, and Coca-Cola. The list appears in OKXICE's public notice document referenced in reporting tied to the rollout. Cuomo did not name the competitors he claimed were encouraging objections, and the article's underlying material does not provide direct proof of coordination or wrongdoing by any particular actor.

Separately, the platform announced an initial rollout of six securities-Coinbase, Circle, Robinhood, Strategy, BitGo, and Securitize. The company also said another 107 assets have been confirmed for a phased rollout, meaning the near-term trading universe may broaden even as some issuers continue to resist tokenization via the Innovation Exemption process.

What tokenized-stock competition means for investors and the market

For investors, the most practical difference is trading continuity and the potential for faster access to liquidity around the clock, depending on how individual securities are enabled on each platform. However, objections from issuers also suggest that corporate participation is not automatic-and that the compliance and governance questions remain active.

As tokenized securities spread, the key issue for market participants is whether tokenization will become a standardized part of securities market operations or remain segmented into specific products and venues. Cuomo's claims about competitors trying to slow down rivals also point to a race for adoption-not just for technology, but for issuance relationships, regulatory comfort, and operational readiness.

The next phase will likely hinge on which companies move from“opt out” decisions to delayed or reconsidered participation. Cuomo's remarks imply that some issuers are not rejecting tokenization categorically; they may just be waiting for clearer internal assessment, additional assurances, or more information about how the platform operates in practice.

Readers should watch for further updates from OKXICE as the phased rollout proceeds and as issuers revisit earlier objections-alongside continued signals from other platforms aiming to bring tokenized stock trading to US markets under evolving regulatory interpretations.

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