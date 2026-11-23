Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Network International (Network), the biggest fintech company in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and AdalFi, a leading provider of credit infrastructure and cash-flow credit scoring for consumer and SMEs, have partnered to turn everyday payment into actionable credit intelligence. The collaboration will help financial institutions identify lending potential within existing transaction flows and extend timely, data-driven finance to more consumers across the region.

The partnership combines Network's regional payments reach with AdalFi's machine-learning decisioning to transform transaction patterns into a real-time view of loan affordability and creditworthiness. Financial institutions will be able to move from broad, conventional lending campaigns to tailored, pre-qualified offers informed by how customers earn, spend and manage cash flow.

Network will identify lending and cross-sell opportunities within payment data, and AdalFi will develop and validate scoring and customer-segmentation models and integrate decisioning capabilities into Network's platform. This creates a direct path from payment insight to credit action, helping participating institutions identify suitable customers, determine appropriate offers and engage them at the point of need.

For financial institutions, the collaboration is designed to improve the speed and relevance of credit decisions, unlock responsible portfolio growth and deepen customer relationships. For consumers and SMEs including those with thin or no traditional credit history. The agreement will widen access to finance through offers grounded in demonstrated cash-flow behaviour rather than conventional credit records alone.

Ronen Spivak, Group Head, Value Added Services, Network International said:

“Through this partnership, we are combining real-time transaction insights at Network with advanced credit decisioning to help our clients identify lending opportunities, deliver more relevant offers and deepen customer relationships. The collaboration delivers our value-added services proposition by turning payment data into practical tools that support responsible access to finance for consumers and SMEs across the Middle East and Africa.”

“The next lending opportunity is already visible in the payments customers make every day. AdalFi has scored more than 30 million borrowers and underwritten US$400 million in loans using cash-flow data. By embedding this intelligence within Network International's platform, we can help banks move from static credit snapshots to timely, real-world signals and turn the data they already hold into responsible lending opportunities,” said Salman Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer of AdalFi.