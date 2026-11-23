Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

Senyonet, one of the most comprehensive residential complex and facility management software solutions in the industry, has turned the API integrations it has so far carried out with selected business partners into a formal solution partnership program. Under the program, technology companies and proptech startups serving residential complex and facility management can integrate their products into the platform using the Senyonet API and offer their services directly to management teams that use Senyonet. Applications are made through the Solution Partners page on the Senyonet website.

Senyonet CEO Mehmet Yıldızdoğan explained the importance of the solution partnership program for management teams:

“Senyonet is one of the software solutions with the broadest set of functions in the industry. However, what residential complex and facility management needs is not more software, but for existing systems to work together. There are strong, specialized solutions in every area, from license plate recognition to virtual PBX. Rather than rebuilding them, we believe in bringing them together in the same data flow. By opening our API to all industry stakeholders through the solution partnership program, we are both making management teams' work easier and creating room for technology companies in the industry to grow.”

Less repeated data entry for management teams

In large residential complexes, mixed-use projects and commercial facilities, processes such as access control, meter reading, social facilities, call management and communication are often run on separate software. Entering the same information manually into different systems increases workload and can lead to inconsistencies between reports. Information spread across multiple platforms also makes it harder for managers to access a complete picture of their data.

Johnson Controls' 2026 AI and Digitalization in Facilities Management Report, published in March 2026, also points to this need. In the study, in which 760 business leaders and 260 facility managers in the US took part, 33% of business leaders said ease of integration is the area they most want improved in workplace management systems. Facility managers also cite data quality and integration problems among the main obstacles to the adoption of new technologies.

Senyonet brings all the core processes of residential complex and facility management onto a single platform, from finance and accounting to dues and collections, from asset management to digital checklists and inspections, and from security and technical operations to resident communication. With its virtual POS and QR payment infrastructure, mobile app and comprehensive reporting tools, it serves both management teams and residents.

Despite having such a broad set of functions, Senyonet prefers to offer specialized solutions rather than trying to meet every need on its own. The Senyonet ecosystem works in two directions. On one side, solution partners integrate into the platform via the Senyonet API; on the other, Senyonet connects to the systems organizations use, from banks to accounting software, through their APIs.

Solution partners integrate into the platform with the Senyonet API

Solution partners using the Senyonet API include companies such as Condolife, DAF, Enerjist, Tebaş, Aksiyon Teknoloji, Hobi Bilişim, Metcom, Varnost and Flyby. The ecosystem, made up of categories such as license plate recognition software, card access systems, meter reading software, social facility solutions, concierge software, virtual PBX software and SMS companies, continues to grow with new applications.

The Senyonet API establishes a direct data flow between solution partners' systems and Senyonet. For example, license plate recognition and card access systems can work with resident and vehicle information, and meter reading software with consumption and cost allocation processes, all on shared data. Data is entered once and used in an up-to-date and consistent way in every system that needs it.

Senyonet also integrates with the systems complexes use

Just as solution partners connect to it, Senyonet also connects to the systems complexes already use through their APIs. With online banking integrations, account transactions are transferred to Senyonet; integrations with virtual POS and payment systems allow dues and other collections to be made through digital channels. Integrations with accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) programs, customer relationship management (CRM) software, hotel management systems and building management systems (BMS) also allow management to see data generated in different systems in one place.

Thanks to integration, complexes can start using Senyonet without having to replace their existing software investments. When a new system is introduced, existing ones are not disabled; on the contrary, they start talking to each other. Companies that want to become Senyonet solution partners can apply through the Solution Partners page on the Senyonet website.