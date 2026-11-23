A tragic incident in Giridih, Jharkhand, has sparked outrage and raised questions about the dignity and treatment of sanitation workers. The incident involves 30-year-old Sonu Hadi, who worked as a daily-wage sanitation worker under the municipal corporation. According to reports, Hadi died after reportedly drowning in a pond. Following the incident, his body was taken to Sadar Hospital in a garbage collection vehicle, triggering widespread criticism. The manner in which the body was transported has left many questioning whether basic dignity and respect were extended to a worker who spent his days serving the city.

Municipal Corporation Had Three Hearse Vans

The incident has drawn further criticism because the municipal corporation reportedly had three hearse vans available, yet none was used to transport the deceased worker's body. Instead, a vehicle meant for collecting garbage was reportedly used to take him to the hospital. This has raised serious concerns over the lack of sensitivity shown towards a frontline worker, particularly during such a difficult moment for his family. The availability of dedicated hearse vehicles has also prompted questions about why an appropriate arrangement was not made. The incident has since drawn attention to the treatment of sanitation workers, who often perform essential civic duties under challenging conditions.

Viral Video: Thief Fills Two Bags With Shoes Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh From Howrah Housing Society! (WATCH)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VOICE 24 (@voice24)

Viral Video: Massive Pipeline Burst Wastes Lakhs Of Litres Of Drinking Water In Pune! (WATCH)

Incident Raises Questions Over Dignity And Accountability

The incident has renewed discussions about the dignity, welfare and treatment of sanitation workers, whose contributions are essential to maintaining public health and cleanliness. The use of a garbage collection vehicle to transport the body of a municipal employee has triggered questions about institutional accountability and basic human respect. While sanitation workers play a crucial role in keeping cities clean, incidents like this highlight concerns about whether their dignity is adequately protected. The circumstances surrounding the decision to use the vehicle and the absence of a hearse van remain important questions. The incident serves as a reminder that every worker deserves respect and dignity, not just while serving the city but also after death.