Dubai Police on Monday, November 23, urged motorists to exercise caution following a vehicle fire on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, also known as E311.

The incident was reported just past Al Qusais Cemetery, on the stretch heading towards Sharjah.

Motorists travelling along the route have been advised to remain alert and drive carefully.

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Dubai Police warn of traffic jam due to accident on E311 before Ras Al Khor exit Dubai Police warn of accident on E311 opposite Arabian Ranches Dubai Police warn of traffic jam due to accident on Emirates Road