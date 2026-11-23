Dubai Police Warn Motorists After Vehicle Fire On E311 Towards Sharjah
- By: Khaleej Times Staff
Dubai Police on Monday, November 23, urged motorists to exercise caution following a vehicle fire on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, also known as E311.
The incident was reported just past Al Qusais Cemetery, on the stretch heading towards Sharjah.Recommended For You Iran says it will use all its tools to confront US naval blockade
Motorists travelling along the route have been advised to remain alert and drive carefully.
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