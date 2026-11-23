Volunteers in an Abu Dhabi school assembled desks and chairs, painted educational murals and upgraded the school library with bookshelves, storage cabinets, tables and other furnishings.

Classrooms were also equipped with technology accessories, while the art room received new supplies. An inclusive classroom was enhanced with specialised learning tools to support students of determination.

In Abu Dhabi, 127 volunteers carried out similar improvements at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School on November 19, benefiting 2,136 students.

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The private charity school, which serves students from kindergarten to Grade 12, received new desks and chairs for 18 classrooms across its boys' and girls' sections for Grades 10 to 12.

Volunteers also painted educational murals and upgraded the kindergarten section with new tables, chairs and playground toys.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said the initiative highlighted the impact of community participation in improving educational facilities.

"Volunteer Emirates demonstrates what can be achieved when people come together around a shared commitment to education," he said.

He added that the third year of the partnership with Aldar demonstrated how volunteers could contribute to lasting improvements in schools.

Salwa Al Maflahi, Group Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar, said access to quality education remained an important part of the company's community initiatives.

Nearly 2,900 students across Dubai and Abu Dhabi will benefit from upgraded classrooms, libraries and learning facilities after 270 volunteers joined an initiative to refurbish two schools in the UAE.

Organised by Dubai Cares in partnership with Aldar under the Volunteer Emirates initiative, the refurbishment projects took place at Hemaya School for Boys in Dubai and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

The improvements will benefit a total of 2,876 students, including 24 students of determination, through new classroom furniture, educational equipment and more inclusive learning spaces.

At Hemaya School for Boys in Dubai, 143 volunteers participated in the refurbishment on November 7, helping improve facilities for 740 students.

"Our longstanding partnership with Dubai Cares reflects this commitment, bringing our people together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of students across the UAE," she said.

School officials also welcomed the improvements, highlighting their potential impact on students' daily learning experiences.

Jamal Al Shaiba, Principal of Hemaya School for Boys in Dubai, said the upgraded library, art room and classrooms would provide students with more engaging spaces to learn.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdur Rashid Bangash, from Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School, thanked the volunteers for helping create a more supportive learning environment.

Among those who participated were Pakistani siblings Midhat and Aaraiz Siddiqui, who said their interest in volunteering began after learning about Dubai Cares at school.

"We first learned about Dubai Cares in school, and that early inspiration sparked our commitment to giving back," they said.

The latest initiative marks the third year of the partnership between Dubai Cares and Aldar under Volunteer Emirates and coincides with International Volunteer Year 2026.

Since 2024, the partnership has supported educational initiatives across the UAE, including distributing school supplies and refurbishing learning facilities.

In 2024 and 2025, Aldar supported 13 schools and charitable organisations through the Back to School initiative, helping provide school kits to 20,000 students with the participation of 838 volunteers.

The partnership expanded into school refurbishment in 2025, when 215 volunteers helped improve facilities at the National Charity School for Girls in Dubai and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School in Abu Dhabi.

Those improvements benefited 3,501 students and included more than 600 desks and chairs, storage units, projectors, sensory learning tools, a STEM lab and educational murals.

Across 2024 and 2025, the partnership reached more than 23,500 beneficiaries with the support of 1,053 volunteers.

Back-to-school campaign to support 3,000 students in Sharjah, Gaza, Egypt Abu Dhabi volunteers log over 2 million hours in 2025, with Dh146 million economic value Look: Over 300 volunteers, people of determination renovate Sharjah charity school