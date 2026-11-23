With the UAE preparing to mark its 55th Eid Al Etihad, residents are gearing up for a long weekend of festivities, family outings and celebrations across the country.

From fireworks displays at Sheikh Zayed Festival to special celebrations at Global Village, there will be plenty of ways for residents and visitors to join in the festivities.

But before heading out to celebrate, motorists and residents have been urged to familiarise themselves with the rules governing the occasion. The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has issued guidelines to ensure National Day celebrations remain safe, orderly and enjoyable for everyone.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry has cautioned against unauthorised vehicle parades, excessive noise, improper car decorations and behaviour that could put other road users at risk. Here's what residents need to know and the 13 rules they must follow:

1. Use only approved decorations: Stickers, signs and logos must not be placed on vehicles unless they are permitted under the official Eid Al Etihad celebration guidelines.

2. Display only authorised flags and symbols: Only the UAE flag and symbols approved under the guidelines may be displayed. Unauthorised flags and stickers on vehicles are prohibited.

3. Keep number plates visible: Drivers must not conceal or cover front or rear number plates, change their vehicle's colour or apply window tints that violate existing regulations.

4. Do not obstruct visibility: Stickers or decorations must not cover windshields or side windows in a way that obstructs the driver's view.

5. Observe all traffic rules: Residents must observe all traffic rules and regulations, follow instructions from police officers and relevant authorities, and cooperate with them to ensure public safety.

6. Avoid unauthorised parades : Impromptu vehicle gatherings and unauthorised parades are prohibited. Celebrations must be held at designated locations and as part of approved events.

7. Do not block roads: Motorists must not obstruct traffic or block roads, ensuring the movement of other vehicles and road users is not disrupted.

8. Follow passenger limits: Drivers must comply with the permitted passenger capacity of their vehicles

9. Stay inside moving vehicles: Passengers must not lean out of windows or sunroofs while a vehicle is in motion.

10. No spray cans: The use of spray cans of any kind, whether inside or outside vehicles, is prohibited. The restriction applies to drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

11. Keep music volumes reasonable: Residents must avoid playing music or other audio at excessive volumes that disturb others during the celebrations.

12. Wear approved clothing and scarves: Unauthorised scarves are not permitted. Clothing and symbols must comply with the officially approved Eid Al Etihad guidelines.

13. Maintain public order: Residents are urged to keep celebrations civilised and avoid any behaviour that could endanger drivers, passengers, pedestrians or other road users.

Authorities in the UAE have previously warned motorists against joining National Day parades without the necessary permits.

Ahead of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations in December 2025, Sharjah Police reminded motorists that driving in parades or gatherings without a valid permit was prohibited.

The authority said motorists participating without a specific permit, or driving at an unauthorised time or location, could face the following penalties:

Dh500 fine Four black points on the driving licence 15-day vehicle impoundment

Drones, fireworks to dazzle UAE skies as Sheikh Zayed Festival marks 55th Eid Al Etihad Eid Al Fitr 2026: Authorities step up security, ensure smooth traffic in UAE Drive responsibly, avoid fireworks: Abu Dhabi issues Eid Al Fitr guidelines