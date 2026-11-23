MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gold rose more than 2% on Monday, rebounding from a more than one-year low as a rally in the dollar took a breather, while market participants looked ahead to upcoming inflation data for further clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold climbed 2.1% to $3,604.79 per ounce by 0825 GMT after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 on Friday. Prices declined 9% last week amid pressure from a hawkish US rate outlook and an AI-linked stocks selloff that prompted some investors to liquidate gold to raise cash.

Recommended For You Iran says it will use all its tools to confront US naval blockade

US gold futures gained 2.5% to $3,604.20.

"I would describe today's rebound in gold as a stabilization following last week's sharp selloff, with the weaker US dollar providing some support," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"The longer-term diversification case for gold remains intact, but near-term volatility is likely to remain high."

The dollar eased off its highest in 19 months. A softer dollar makes dollar-denominated metals more affordable for holders of other currencies.

Market participants continue to price in a 25-basis-point Fed hike in December, while expectations of a larger 50-basis-point increase have eased, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

The October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, is due on Wednesday.

Spot silver climbed 2.7% to $42.30 per ounce after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 on Friday. Platinum gained 1.1% to $1,311.51 and palladium rose 0.8% to $899.73.

"If gold stabilises and the US dollar/rates backdrop turns friendlier, silver has greater room for positioning to rebuild and could rebound more sharply. Until then, its higher beta remains a double-edged sword," Christopher Wong, precious metals strategist at OCBC said in a note.

"We continue to favour platinum over palladium on a medium-term basis, while recognising that both can stay vulnerable to the current macro and liquidation backdrop," he added.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)