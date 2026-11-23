MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's Jumeirah group has announced the addition of Jumeirah Lake Como to its European portfolio. The all-suite hotel, in the village of Torno, will receive guests from spring 2027.

It will be Jumeirah's second property in Italy, after Jumeirah Capri Palace.

Recommended For You Iran says it will use all its tools to confront US naval blockade

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The hotel was formerly Il Sereno Lago di Como and was designed by architect and designer Patricia Urquiola, who also worked on the reimagined suites at Jumeirah Capri Palace.

All 40 suites have private furnished terraces with views across the lake. They include the 200-square-metre Grand Darsena Suite, which has direct lake access for private swimming, and the Smeraldo Penthouse Suite, which has a private garden and a hot tub.

“Alongside Jumeirah Capri Palace, this marks another important step in strengthening our presence in Italy and building a distinctive European portfolio,” said Thomas B. Meier, CEO of Jumeirah.

The hotel's waterfront dining spaces, heated freshwater infinity pool and direct lake access will be retained. Jumeirah said the menu will focus on Italian cuisine and locally sourced produce, with further details to be announced later.

Jumeirah Lake Como will join Jumeirah Capri Palace, Jumeirah Mallorca, Jumeirah Carlton Tower and the forthcoming Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva. The group also operates seasonal Mediterranean itineraries through The Maltese Falcon, A Jumeirah Privé Experience.

Jumeirah operates 29 properties across 11 countries in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. It opened Jumeirah Burj Al Arab in 1999.