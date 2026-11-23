MENAFN - Khaleej Times) More than one in four first officers at Etihad Airways are Emirati, as the UAE's national carrier continues to develop local aviation talent, with 115 Emirati cadet pilots and engineers graduating from its latest training programmes.

The graduating class of 2025–26 includes 61 cadet pilots and 54 cadet engineers, who completed their training and joined the airline's workforce at a ceremony held at Etihad's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

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The latest graduates bring the total number of Emirati cadet pilots who have completed Etihad's programmes since their relaunch to more than 170, alongside almost 150 cadet engineers.

Nearly 400 Emirati pilots now operate Etihad flights, while around 120 Emirati engineers and technicians help maintain the airline's fleet. More than one in four of the airline's first officers are also UAE nationals, according to the company.

The programmes have recorded a 98 per cent success rate and form a key part of Etihad's UAE National Talent Strategy.

Airline prepares for further expansion

The graduation comes as Etihad continues to expand its fleet and international network, creating demand for more pilots, engineers and other aviation professionals.

Speaking at the ceremony, Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the airline's operating fleet currently stood at 137 aircraft, serving 117 destinations.

The airline expects to carry close to 21 million passengers by the end of 2026.

Looking ahead, Etihad expects to welcome another 15 aircraft next year, increase operations to around 390 departures a day and carry up to 30 million passengers.

The airline also aims to recruit around 3,000 employees next year to support its expansion.

Etihad has already doubled its fleet and plans to operate more than 200 aircraft by 2030.

“Emirati talent is fundamental to our long-term success. Today's 115 graduates show that our growth is being built by Emiratis,” Neves said.

He added that developing national talent was part of the airline's responsibility as the UAE's national carrier, with plans to see more Emiratis progress into senior operational and leadership positions.

More programmes to develop national talent

Etihad's cadet programmes include structured training pathways for pilots and aircraft engineers, alongside other initiatives preparing Emiratis for airport management, technical and operational roles.

The airline also launched its Cadet Technician Programme last year, with more than 30 technicians currently undergoing training.

Its Airport Management Programme prepares UAE nationals for airport operations and supervisory positions in Abu Dhabi and across Etihad's international network.

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, said the graduates had completed extensive training over several years and were now joining the airline's operational workforce.

He highlighted the importance of attracting young Emirati talent and providing intensive training to ensure graduates have the technical knowledge and skills needed to perform their roles safely and efficiently.

He also encouraged young people interested in aviation to pursue the sector, describing it as challenging but rewarding.

Graduates begin their aviation careers

The ceremony, held during the UAE's Year of Family, brought together graduates and their families to mark the completion of their training.

The graduate also highlighted the challenges of completing the training, including interruptions and delays.

Etihad said its investment in Emirati talent was part of a long-term commitment to building national expertise and ensuring UAE nationals play a central role in the airline's continued growth.

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