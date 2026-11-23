MENAFN - Khaleej Times) International companies and investors can now submit and track Dubai customs requests from London, as the emirate extends its government services beyond the UAE's borders.

Dubai Customs has expanded its services through Dubai Hub in the British capital to simplify procedures for businesses seeking to establish or expand operations in Dubai, and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

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Dubai Hub in London will receive requests for designated customs services and let customers follow the progress of their applications from outside the UAE.

Transactions will be processed through Dubai Customs' approved systems, in coordination with its specialised teams in Dubai and in line with applicable legislation and procedures.

The services are aimed at British and international companies looking to enter the Dubai market or grow their activities in trade, imports, exports and logistics.

The expansion follows a cooperation agreement between Dubai Customs and Al Burj Holding, the operator of Dubai Hub, signed at the centre's premises in London.

Dubai Hub is the first centre of its kind outside the UAE to bring Dubai government and private sector services together under one roof. Dubai Chambers oversees the centre and coordinates efforts among participating entities, while Al Burj Holding manages and operates it.

Abdulla bin Damithan, chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), said the launch reflects Dubai's strategic direction to extend its economic reach globally.

“Dubai Hub in London is a practical extension of Dubai's economic reach into one of the world's leading financial and commercial centres,” he said. He added that it enables investors to access Dubai's services directly from their own markets.

He described the move as a practical step towards the goals of the D33 agenda, which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy and strengthen its links with international markets.

Dr Abdulla Busenad, director general of Dubai Customs, said the aim is to make the trade and investment journey easier from the earliest stages.

“We bring our services to investors in their own markets,” he said. He added that Dubai's competitiveness“begins with its ability to provide the business community with easy access to the opportunities it offers”.

Through international partnerships and digital solutions, Dubai Customs is working to simplify procedures, save customers time and effort, and improve supply chain efficiency and the smooth flow of goods, he said.

Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of Al Burj Holding, said the centre combines digital services with a dedicated team providing advice, guidance and follow-up support. He said the company has delivered government services since 2004.

The centre allows those looking to establish businesses, expand investments or relocate to Dubai to prepare their requirements and follow up on procedures before arriving in the emirate. It also serves customers with existing business interests in Dubai.

He stressed that digital services and direct personal support complement each other in improving the customer experience.