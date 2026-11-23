MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog as Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as president and CEO, 11 days after he stepped down on November 12]

Jensen Huang's return as chief executive of Nvidia underlines how much of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade still rests on one man, say analysts.

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Markets welcomed the news as Nvidia shares surged more than 30 per cent in premarket trading, sparking a broader rally across technology stocks.

“Jensen Huang's return underlines how much of the AI trade still rests on one man. Nvidia's premarket surge of more than 30 per cent suggests investors are rapidly unwinding the uncertainty surrounding his departure, while the wider technology rally highlights the company's influence across the AI industry,” asid Sam North, Market Analyst at eToro.

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“Restoring its founder to the helm gives investors a powerful reason to reassess last week's selloff.”

North said the board's decision to reverse course just six days after ruling out Huang's return“raises questions about governance and succession planning”.

An independent investigation remains open, leaving investors awaiting clarity on its findings and on the company's compliance safeguards.

“Huang's reinstatement provides an immediate confidence boost, but sustaining the recovery will require evidence that AI spending can continue to deliver the growth and returns shareholders expect,” he said.

The relief extended well beyond Nvidia. North said US equity futures climbed, Treasuries sold off and higher-beta currencies strengthened against the dollar.

“Losses across traditional havens suggest investors are rebuilding risk exposure across asset classes,” he added.

Nidal Abdel Hadi, CEO of Finoro, said the board's U-turn came after senior US officials reassured it that Huang's return poses no national security risk.

He said this lifts the leadership cloud from the stock that carries the AI trade and should put a firmer floor under technology and the wider equity market.

Abdel Hadi said separate US data showed a slower but still expanding economy. Services, which carry most of the weight of the US economy, lost more momentum than expected, while manufacturing held steady without gaining speed.

Alongside last week's softer producer prices and creeping jobless claims, he said this points to an economy cooling on its own terms, "exactly what the Fed wanted".

He expects the dollar to give up some ground as the case for a hawkish Fed weakens, and Treasuries to catch a bid as traders lean towards patience.

The next tests are the US PCE inflation data, which will show whether cooler activity is reaching prices before the Fed meets in December, and whether Nvidia's shares can hold their relief rally once scrutiny of Huang's exit returns to the headlines.

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