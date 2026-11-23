MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Flanked by two team officials, Babar Azam arrived for Monday's media interviews, right on time. The timing was as perfect as his gorgeous cover drive, even though he later revealed to this correspondent that it was not his favourite shot.

Pakistan's star batter looked at ease handling questions on his form and the pressure of expectations ahead of his debut in the ILT20, the UAE's IPL-style franchise league.

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The 32-year-old has joined Desert Vipers, hoping to replicate his 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) form.

Babar led from the front, finishing the tournament as the highest scorer as he guided Peshawar Zalmi to a memorable triumph.

In Pakistan colours, though, it has not been a smooth ride in recent years, both as a batter and as captain, with constant media scrutiny taking a toll on his game.

But he has arrived in the UAE on the back of a Test series win against Sri Lanka - Pakistan's first home win in the traditional format in two years.

Still striving to regain his best form in the five-day game, which once placed him among the world's best batters, Babar is confident that he can continue the PSL momentum with the Desert Vipers in the ILT20.

In a freewheeling chat with Khaleej Times, he also opened up about the key to dealing with criticism and why the UAE always holds a special place in his heart.

Q: The UAE probably brings back some wonderful memories for you. You played a lot of cricket here early in your career, including a memorable ODI series against the West Indies in 2016 when you scored three brilliant hundreds. Now you are here for the first time for a new tournament. How does it feel to be back and experience a new competition?

I have some very good memories of the UAE. We have played a lot of cricket here, including international cricket and the PSL. Now I am very excited for the ILT20. It is a new team (Desert Vipers) and a new experience for me. The vibes are really good, and we have a very good combination. There are young players from different countries, and I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with them.

Q: You are a big brand in cricket. Your presence here will naturally attract more fans. How do you look at that expectation and the love you receive from supporters?

The expectations and the love from fans are always very high. The ILT20 also has a good fan base, and people are excited about the tournament. I hope a lot of fans will come to the ground, and I would request them to keep coming to watch the matches, explore and enjoy the experience.

Q: The fans relish your cover drive. There have been very few batsmen who have become so popular for a particular shot. India's Mohammad Azharuddin, for example, was famous for the flick shot - he turned it into a work of art. He looked so natural. Did your cover drive also come naturally, or did someone help you polish it? Was it always your favourite shot?

It came naturally, but I worked on it through practice and made it part of my routine. There was a lot of hard work and practice behind all my shots. When we were young, we used to watch other players and see whose cover drive looked the smoothest and best. We would try to copy them. Gradually, through constant practice, the shot became better. But personally, I like my straight drive more. The cover drive is obviously one of my shots, but the straight drive is my favourite.

Q: You mentioned that the straight drive is your favourite shot, but you are most famous for your cover drive. Could you name the player whose batting you particularly admired?

For the cover drive, my idol has always been AB de Villiers. He is someone I watched a lot.

Q: Did you also admire him for his overall presence and aura at the crease?

Yes, he had a particular style of playing, especially when I was growing up and watching him. His way of batting was different. The way he played his shots and dominated world cricket was outstanding. His game awareness and mindset were also exceptional. Whenever I had the opportunity to meet him, I tried to learn from those things.

Q: Also, as Pakistan's star batter, with so much media scrutiny, you have learned to handle pressure. With so many youngsters in the ILT20, especially from the UAE, what would be your advice to them if some of them go on to play in the IPL or the PSL in the future?

It is quite simple. Pressure is not something that exists only in cricket. Whatever profession you are in, whether it is sport or any other job, there will always be pressure. You need to believe in yourself, your work and your routines. The simpler you keep things, the better it is for you. Stay focused and ignore negative things. Just keep trying. Sometimes success comes quickly, sometimes it takes longer, but you should never stop trying.

Q: The ILT20 will also give fans an opportunity to watch a lot of talented young UAE players...

It is a golden opportunity for youngsters in the UAE. I can see that the craze for cricket is growing here. A lot of good cricketers are coming through and showing interest in the game. The teams are becoming stronger, which is a good sign for UAE cricket. It is a golden opportunity for young players to share the dressing room with cricketers from different teams and countries, learn from them and improve themselves. As a youngster or a player, you benefit a lot from these experiences. You get to share the dressing room with different players, gain information from them and apply what you learn to your own game. That helps you improve as a cricketer.

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