More Than 450 Schools Receive Bomb Threats In Germany
More than 450 schools in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg were sent the threats, police said. Police in the eastern state of Thuringia also said "numerous" schools there received bomb threats, which were not considered to be genuine.Recommended For You Iran says it will use all its tools to confront US naval blockade
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