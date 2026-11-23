US Climber Dies On Nepal's Over 21,200Ft Mera Peak Mountain
"His body was found inside a tent at the high camp, at around 5,800 metres on Sunday," Bhupendra Thapa, assistant chief district officer of Solukhumbu, told AFP.Recommended For You Iran says it will use all its tools to confront US naval blockade
The body of the 66-year-old was airlifted to Kathmandu later that afternoon.
"The cause of death can only be ascertained after a post-mortem," Thapa said.
Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks and foreign climbers who flock to its mountains are a major source of revenue for the country.
Fears for the industry rose after a devastating flood hit Nepal in August, but expedition organisers say most climbers did not cancel their trips.
Autumn expeditions on the Himalayas are less popular because of the shorter, colder days, snowy terrain and a narrow summit window compared to the busy spring.
Nepal has issued over 500 permits for nine peaks, about half of the total permits issued in spring.ALSO READ
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