MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Reports of a female lion on the loose north of Istanbul triggered a security scramble on Monday, with police and forestry experts combing a wooded area to find the big cat, officials said.

The alarm was raised on Sunday evening when grainy images of what appeared to be a lion, believed to be a female, were captured on security cameras in Uskumrukoy, a northern neighbourhood about five kilometres (three miles) from the Black Sea coast, Turkey's Nature and Parks directorate said.

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They immediately sent a team who reviewed the camera footage and carried out initial inspections of the area in question, but "found no animals", it said on X.

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Teams equipped with thermal imaging cameras were sent to the area for a more comprehensive search and locals living nearby were given the necessary warnings, it said.

"Following operations in a wooded area, the animal's location was identified. Efforts to capture it are continuing, with a team that includes specialist veterinarians on site," it said.

Grainy security camera footage republished by Turkish media appeared to show what looked like a big cat prowling across a patch of open countryside.

Istanbul governor Davut Gul's office confirmed the information, saying that "the necessary care is being taken to capture it alive".

Extensive security measures had been put in place around the area, with access being tightly controlled and search efforts also aided by a drone, Anadolu state news agency said.

Last year, a lion which had escaped from a theme park near the southern resort of Antalya was shot dead after attacking a man, the local governor said.

It was not immediately clear where the Istanbul lion had escaped from but it sparked a welter of memes on social media.

One widely shared image showed a lioness sitting outside a gate bearing the logo of Besiktas FC, one of Istanbul's three major football clubs.

"The lion being sought is under our protection... it will be tamed and handed over on Monday evening," read a post on X by a Besiktas fan account, a nod to the fact that the lion is the symbol of Galatasaray, their fierce rivals.

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