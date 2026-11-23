MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog as Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as president and CEO, 11 days after he stepped down on November 12]

US President Donald Trump on Monday, November 23, hailed AI giant Nvidia's decision to bring back co-founder Jensen Huang less than two weeks after he resigned over an alleged spy scandal.

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In a Truth Social post Donald Trump, who has been calling for Huang to be brought back, also said the US government "has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump wrote.

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He added: "the Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the US Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct." He called Huang "a Great Patriot."

Trump said Nvidia should press on with an internal investigation into its compliance with US rules designed to keep China from obtaining the company's most advanced chips for training and running AI models.

In separate remarks Monday to a PBS reporter, Trump declined to comment on a New York Times report that the alleged spy at the heart of the scandal was in touch with an official from China's top spy agency during the affair with Huang.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insisted Sunday the administration needs to know more about Nvidia's sales abroad of its top-line chips.

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