MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog as Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as president and CEO, 11 days after he stepped down on November 12]

Nvidia on Monday, November 23, said it is reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive after gaining confidence that he does not pose a national security risk, news that sent shares in the company up by a third and reinvigorated the global AI trade that has flagged this month.

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President Donald Trump welcomed the board's reinstatement of Huang as CEO and said this was the "correct and proper decision," he said in a social media post.

Nvidia stock leapt 33 per cent in early trading, while the Nasdaq rallied 6 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 4 per cent, making up for Friday's plunge, as investors had ditched AI-exposed shares, in part driven by uncertainty at Nvidia itself.

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Tech shares led gains for most major indices, including Europe's STOXX 600, which traded up 1.5 per cent, encouraging investors to ditch safe-haven bonds, which pushed short-dated Treasury yields up 10 basis points on the day to 4.72 per cent.

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