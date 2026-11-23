Nvidia Stock Soars 33% As Jensen Huang's Return Sparks Global Market Rally
Nvidia on Monday, November 23, said it is reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive after gaining confidence that he does not pose a national security risk, news that sent shares in the company up by a third and reinvigorated the global AI trade that has flagged this month.Recommended For You Iran says it will use all its tools to confront US naval blockade
President Donald Trump welcomed the board's reinstatement of Huang as CEO and said this was the "correct and proper decision," he said in a social media post.
Nvidia stock leapt 33 per cent in early trading, while the Nasdaq rallied 6 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 4 per cent, making up for Friday's plunge, as investors had ditched AI-exposed shares, in part driven by uncertainty at Nvidia itself.
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Tech shares led gains for most major indices, including Europe's STOXX 600, which traded up 1.5 per cent, encouraging investors to ditch safe-haven bonds, which pushed short-dated Treasury yields up 10 basis points on the day to 4.72 per cent.ALSO READ
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