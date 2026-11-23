MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A UK court sentenced a British hacker to seven years in jail Monday for a series of cyberattacks, including leaking footage from Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, years before the blockbuster game's release.

Having already served years in custody, Arion Kurtaj, aged 21, was entitled to walk free immediately, Judge Mark Turner said at London's Woolwich Crown Court.

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Kurtaj, who is autistic, pleaded guilty last week to hacking major companies between 2021 and 2022, including GTA-maker Rockstar Games, mobile operator BT/EE, digital bank Revolut and ride-hailing giant Uber.

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Turner described the offences as "sophisticated attacks upon big companies".

"Don't let this happen again," he added.

The judge said his sentencing decision required "balancing the seriousness of what you did with, on the other hand, your young age" and medical diagnoses.

Kurtaj was a teenager when he carried out the attacks as a key member of the so-called Lapsus$ hacking group.

He was initially charged over hacking BT/EE and placed in a hotel for his own protection from rival hackers in September 2022, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

But from his hotel room, he went on to carry out cyberattacks on Revolut, Uber and Rockstar.

Using just a mobile phone, the hotel's wifi-connected TV and an Amazon Fire TV Stick, he broke into Rockstar systems and obtained 90 videos of the highly-anticipated GTA VI game.

He leaked the videos online under the username "TeaPotUberHacker," more than a year before the first official footage was released by Rockstar, causing a frenzy across the video game industry.

The hack disrupted the release strategy for the sixth installment of the GTA franchise, which was finally released last week after a 13-year wait.

In 2023, a jury concluded that Kurtaj, whom psychiatrists at the time had deemed unfit to stand trial, was responsible for numerous computer misuse, fraud and blackmail offences.

Due to the severity of his autism, he was placed under a hospital order where he remained for two years before being found fit to stand trial, his lawyers said.

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