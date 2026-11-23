Published: Mon 23 Nov 2026, 4:32 PM

What do facelifts, fashion magazines, and Dubai's beauty scene have in common? Dr Dragana Spica . The Serbian board-certified plastic surgeon has spent more than 20 years in the operating room, but her career has also taken her into the pages of Forbes, Vogue, Vogue Arabia, Cosmopolitan Middle East, L'Officiel Arabia, and Emirates Woman. Today, her work covers everything from breast surgery and body contouring to facial rejuvenation and nonsurgical treatments.

As medical director at Aesthetics by King's College Hospital London – Dubai, Dr Spica brings her background in plastic and reconstructive surgery to patients considering cosmetic procedures in Dubai. So, what exactly does she offer, and what should patients know before booking a consultation?

Dr Dragana Spica is a Serbian board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with more than two decades of experience in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures.

Graduating from the University of Belgrade in 2005, she went on to earn a master's degree in Surgical Anatomy, followed by specialist studies in Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery. Before moving to Dubai, she trained and practiced at the Clinical Centre of Serbia University Hospital in Belgrade.

Today, she serves as medical director at Aesthetics by King's, where she specialises in facial aesthetic surgery, breast enhancement, body contouring, and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures.

Facial rejuvenation is one of Dr Spica's main specialties. She looks at facial proportions, skin quality, and natural changes that come with age when planning treatments.

Her facial aesthetic procedures include:

Upper blepharoplasty: Removes excess skin and, when appropriate, fat from the upper eyelids to address heaviness or a tired appearance. Lower blepharoplasty: Addresses under-eye bags and excess tissue around the lower eyelids. Face and neck lift: Repositions underlying tissues and addresses sagging skin along the cheeks, jawline, and neck. Smile dimple creation: A cosmetic procedure designed to create dimples that become visible when smiling. Double chin correction: Addresses excess fat or tissue beneath the chin to improve jawline definition.

The most suitable procedure depends on the patient's facial anatomy, expectations, and whether surgery is likely to achieve the desired improvement.

Dr Spica offers different types of breast surgery to help with concerns about size, shape, symmetry, or changes after pregnancy or weight changes. She performs several types of breast surgery, including:

Breast augmentation: Uses implants to increase breast size and volume. Breast lift: Lifts and reshapes sagging breasts, with or without implants. Breast reduction: Removes excess breast tissue and skin to reduce breast size and, in some cases, relieve physical discomfort. Gynecomastia surgery: Reduces enlarged breast tissue in men to create a flatter chest.

Each operation has different considerations, including incision placement, scarring, recovery, and long-term results. During a consultation, Dr Spica assesses the patient's anatomy and discusses which surgical approach may be appropriate.

Dr Spica performs liposuction and body contouring procedures to remove stubborn fat and reshape areas that may not respond to diet and exercise. Her body contouring procedures include:

360-degree arm contouring: Removes excess fat from around the upper arms for a slimmer appearance. Abdomen, back, and waist contouring: Targets fat around the stomach, waistline, and back to improve body shape. Buttock contouring: Reshapes the buttocks to improve their overall appearance and proportions. 360-degree thigh contouring: Removes fat from the inner, outer, front, and back of the thighs for a more even shape.

Depending on the areas being treated, liposuction may be performed on its own or as part of a wider body contouring procedure. Dr Spica assesses how much fat needs to be removed, the condition of the skin, and whether additional surgery may be needed to address loose skin.

What nonsurgical aesthetic treatments does Dr Dragana Spica offer?

Not all cosmetic concerns need surgery. Dr Spica also offers nonsurgical treatments for facial enhancement, skin rejuvenation, and other specific needs. Her nonsurgical aesthetic treatments include:

Botox injections: Soften facial lines and wrinkles, address neck bands, and help control excessive underarm sweating (hyperhidrosis). Jawline definition: Enhances the shape and definition of the jawline without surgery. Hyaluronic acid fillers: Add volume to areas such as the cheeks and lips, smooth wrinkles, and improve facial contours. Mesotherapy: Uses small injections of selected ingredients to address skin concerns such as dullness and dehydration. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP): Uses platelets from the patient's own blood for skin rejuvenation or certain hair loss treatments. Thread lifting: Uses fine threads beneath the skin to gently lift and support sagging facial tissue. Collagen injections: Help improve skin firmness and smooth fine lines. Fat-dissolving injections: Target small pockets of stubborn fat, such as a double chin. Liquid facelift: Uses fillers to restore lost facial volume and create a fuller, more lifted appearance. Nonsurgical nose job: Uses fillers to smooth small bumps or make subtle changes to the shape of the nose. Nonsurgical body contouring: Uses nonsurgical treatments to target localised fat or refine body shape. Butt fillers: Add volume to the buttocks for a fuller, rounder appearance.

These treatments vary in how well they work, how long they last, recovery time, and possible risks. Some need regular upkeep, and not every option fits every patient.

Laser treatments can help with a range of skin concerns, from early signs of aging to acne scars and uneven skin texture. Depending on the condition of the skin and the results a patient is looking for, different types of lasers may be used.

Treatments include:

Laser skin rejuvenation: Targets fine lines, sun damage, uneven skin tone, and rough texture. Laser skin tightening: Stimulates collagen production to help firm skin that has started to lose elasticity. Laser scar treatment: Helps soften the appearance of acne scars, surgical scars, and other visible scarring.

Some skin concerns may need several sessions, while others respond to a single treatment. The type of laser, number of sessions, and expected recovery will depend on the patient's skin and the area being treated.

One of the defining aspects of Dr Spica's practice is her background in both reconstructive and aesthetic surgery.

Her education in surgical anatomy, combined with extensive clinical experience, informs her assessment of facial and body proportions, tissue structure, and surgical possibilities.

Rather than treating every cosmetic concern in the same way, she considers the patient's existing features and what can realistically be achieved through surgery or nonsurgical treatment.

This individualised approach is particularly important for procedures such as eyelid surgery, facelifts, breast augmentation, and body contouring, where anatomical differences can significantly influence the surgical plan.

Board certification is an important consideration when choosing a plastic surgeon, particularly for procedures involving anesthesia, tissue removal, or changes to facial and body structures.

Dr Spica holds Serbian board certification in plastic and reconstructive surgery and is a member of the Serbian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons and the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society.

Her experience includes both aesthetic and reconstructive procedures, providing a foundation for assessing surgical techniques, anatomical considerations, and potential complications.

Patients considering cosmetic surgery should also ask about the surgeon's experience with their specific procedure, the facility where surgery will take place, and the expected recovery process.

If you're considering a procedure with Dr Spica, you can book a consultation at Aesthetics by King's College Hospital London – Dubai. Whether you are interested in surgery or a nonsurgical treatment, the first appointment is a chance to ask questions, talk through your options, and find out what might work for you.

You can learn more about her experience and the treatments she offers on her official profile at Aesthetics by King'.