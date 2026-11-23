​In Dubai, a destination that is both obsessed and inspired by the largest, tallest, and biggest, where do, if at all, the tiniest, smallest, and minuscule find space? It's a question that gets heard around, often, and not just around record-worthy goals and ambitions, but also in art galleries, museums, and amphitheaters. If you consider the art being showcased around us lately, you might say a tiny art movement is taking shape in the city. Yes, in the superlative art world of sprawling sculptures, larger-than-life canvases, towering murals, and record-worthy lengthy scrolls, we came across artworks that fall short by a few inches, even when it comes to your standard ruler of 12 inches!

Worried and curious, our first response to the display of 8” x 8” (20 cm x 20 cm) artworks at the recently concluded DIFC Art Nights (22nd Edition) was: does a tiny artwork really hold our attention as powerfully as one that fills a wall? We put forward the question to Krishna Kanth Samavedam, an architect and visual artist, whose set of six artworks, in the same dimensions, is incidentally titled 'The Quiet Vastness'.“I believe it can. A small painting invites a more intimate engagement. It encourages the viewer to come closer, slow down, and discover the details and nuances. Its scale may be modest, but the landscape it evokes can be immense. I think the impact of an artwork lies not in its physical dimensions, but in the experience it creates.”

Shashank Balajiprasad, who loves experimenting with depth, light, details, and perspectives in acrylic and watercolour, agrees and puts the onus on the viewer as much as the creator,“Viewers must set aside distractions and give the piece their full attention to appreciate its meaning.” His works in the 8” x 8” dimension extend beyond towering Indian temples and monuments to include the Sheikh Zayed Road view, complete with the skyline and flyovers! Now, that's a feat.

​Working on a small canvas can't be easy, so does it demand a different kind of precision, imagination, or restraint?“Absolutely, working small demands a balance of all three. There is less room for unnecessary detail, so every brushstroke, colour, and tonal variation becomes important. It also requires restraint, knowing what to leave out is just as important as knowing what to include. Imagination allowed me to suggest distance, depth and atmosphere with very little,” explains Krishna, who created a series of landscapes in watercolours exploring expansive countryside scenes, winding rivers, rolling terrain and the changing moods of light and sky.

Onareen Ferdinand, a watercolourist and ink artist, is always drawn to the little details and fleeting moments that often go unnoticed, says,“Depending on the technique, medium and level of detail required, the size could require an artist to adjust their level of precision. Restraint is subjective and not always called for when working small. But when it comes to imagination, then, absolutely not.” Her floral series, 'From My Garden', painted on watercolour paper and mounted onto canvas, worked particularly well on the smaller canvas because her intention was to invite the viewer into a moment of observation and stillness.“All six paintings are watercolours, with only two incorporating ink. The fluidity and unpredictable flow of these mediums, balanced against the patience, understanding, and practice required to work with them, became a parallel to life itself and to what I was experiencing during the period of creation. I wanted the viewer to feel the stillness I felt in my mother's garden, at a time when I was experiencing a lot of chaos and seeking calm.”

So, does that suggest a few inches is enough to tell a story? Give a nod to the more than 100 artists whose commitment to the small canvas will be showcased at the Dubai International Arts Centre, Jumeirah, from November 28 to December 7. Titled '8” x 8” Beauty in Unity', the small-canvas art show is an ode to the idea that a smaller frame encourages artists to create a larger world within a limited space.

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