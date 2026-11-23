MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The makers of the Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mysaa have postponed the film's release, announcing the decision five days before its scheduled theatrical release.

The UnFormula Films, the official production house of Mysaa, shared the announcement on their Instagram handle. The makers have promised to bring a "technically superior" version of the film.

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"Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases," UnFormula Films wrote in a statement on Instagram. "In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience."

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, 'Mysaa' features Rashmika in a different role from her previous films. She plays a Gond tribal woman in the action drama, which is set against the backdrop of tribal lands.

The film's teaser, which was released earlier this year, showed Rashmika performing several action sequences, including riding a bike and underwater scenes. The actor also underwent physical training for her role.

Mysaa places a father-daughter bond at the centre of its story, along with action and drama.

The film also features cinematography by Shreyaas K Krishna, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. International action choreographer Andy Long has worked on the film's action sequences.

Mysaa also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in key roles.

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