MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In what may be her first signs of entering politics, fans of actress Trisha Krishnan launched a welfare forum under her name in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Photos and videos of fans unveiling the "Young revolutionary leader Trisha forum" flooded social media timelines.

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The fans unveiled a logo of the forum at Tirunelveli in the south Indian state. The logo, which had the actress' photo in its centre, read, "Not after any position, but for the rights of people of Tamil Nadu."

Trisha and Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph Vijay, who have starred in many blockbusters over the past two decades, have appeared together in public functions ever since the latter quit a successful acting career to enter politics; neither has confirmed or denied being in a relationship.

Vijay is also the founder and president of the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which is the biggest constituent of the coalition that governs the state.

Just another coincidence?

There is a lot to unpack from the event, even as it spurred memes and jokes on social media.

Trisha was referred to as the Ilaiya Puratchi Thalaivi, or the young revolutionary leader. That is no coincidence. Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the actress-turned-politician, who governed the state for six terms over nearly three and a half decades, was called the Puratchi Thalaivi, or revolutionary leader.

It wasn't immediately clear if the event took place with the actress' approval, but Trisha mimicking Jayalalithaa, one of the state's towering political figures, can be interpreted as much more than a coincidence.

This was also a strategy that Vijay followed ahead of his plunge into electoral politics.

Vijay, who floated the TVK in 2024, had been running a welfare association that conducted social welfare activities such as blood donation camps and distribution of food to the needy.

When he became the chief minister earlier this year, his party was the first non-Dravidian party to be voted into power in Tamil Nadu in more than six decades.

Vijay's peer Dhanush seems to be following a similar strategy. He reorganised his fan network into the Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam or welfare association, setting speculation about his entry into the political arena and even being welcomed by incumbents.

In June, Dhanush's father, the filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, said everyone has the right to enter politics should they choose to. "If he starts a party, he does; if not, he doesn't," Raja had addressed reporters at the time.

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