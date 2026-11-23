MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For those who believe that some songs are best enjoyed with a little nostalgia and a lot of poetry, Dubai has something special in store this December.

Renowned Indian ghazal singer Talat Aziz is set to perform in the city on December 5, bringing more than four decades of musical memories to Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre.

Recommended For You Iran says it will use all its tools to confront US naval blockade

The performance is part of Baithak, a cultural music experience organised by Showoff Entertainment, which recreates the intimate atmosphere of traditional musical gatherings.

Known for classics such as Ab Kya Ghazal Sunaoon and Zindagi Jab Bhi Teri Bazm Mein, Aziz has spent over 40 years captivating audiences with his distinctive voice and soulful renditions of Urdu poetry.

The upcoming concert will also feature a special tribute to some of the biggest names in ghazal music, including Mehdi Hassan, Jagjit Singh and Ghulam Ali. Aziz will also celebrate the literary contributions of celebrated poets Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Bashir Badr through selected compositions.

Unlike conventional concerts, Baithak offers audiences a more intimate musical experience, with the option of sitting on the floor or choosing chairs. The format encourages guests to connect with the performances, sing along to familiar melodies and experience the atmosphere of a traditional mehfil.

Over the past year, the platform has hosted several artists from the Indian subcontinent, attracting music enthusiasts across the UAE.

For ghazal lovers, the December edition promises an evening of familiar melodies, timeless poetry and tributes to some of the genre's most influential figures.

Doors open at 7pm on December 5, tickets are available on Platinumlist

Indian singers Osman Mir, Aamir Mir to perform live in Dubai this October Hariharan to bring 'The Mehfil Studio' live concert to Dubai this December

ALSO READ