MENAFN - The Peninsula) Kim Rendon | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested two Asian women on charges of stealing gold pieces from a jewellery store in the Wilayat of Al Seeb.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly distracted and deceived the store employee before stealing the gold items

The arrests were made by the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Research, and legal procedures are being completed against the two suspects, the ROP said.