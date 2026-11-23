MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

ABU DHABI: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the petrochemical and chemical industry has been one of the pillars of industrial and economic development in GCC states.

He noted that the 20th Annual Forum of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) has established itself as a leading regional and international platform bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and experts.

Albudaiwi made the remarks while addressing the forum, which is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), under the theme "Persistence with Purpose: Built to Endure". The event brings together industry leaders, decision-makers, investors and representatives of international institutions, as well as more than 450 companies from 42 countries.

He highlighted that the industry has made substantial contributions to maximizing the economic value of the region's resources, diversifying the production base, expanding non-oil exports, creating employment opportunities and developing specialized national talent.

Albudaiwi pointed out that the global petrochemical and chemical industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by economic and geopolitical developments, disruptions to international trade and supply chains, growing competition, advances in emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, and the global shift towards sustainability and emissions reduction.

The Secretary-General stressed that these developments underscore the relevance of this year's forum theme and, while presenting new challenges, also offer promising opportunities for GCC states to advance their petrochemical and chemical industries through greater value addition and competitiveness.

Albudaiwi underlined that capitalizing on these opportunities requires sustained investment in research and development, cutting-edge technologies, innovation and skilled national talent, alongside deeper industrial integration through interconnected production capabilities, regional supply chains, joint investments and the exchange of expertise.

Concluding his remarks, the GCC chief outlined three key priorities for the industry's future: advancing innovation and developing higher-value-added petrochemical and chemical products; deepening Gulf industrial integration to build more resilient regional value chains; and strengthening international partnerships and expanding market access.