MENAFN - The Peninsula) Kim Rendon | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: American rapper Don Toliver's concert in Manchester was cut short on Sunday night after an unknown substance was released inside the venue, prompting an evacuation and the eventual abandonment of the show.

Footage circulating on social media showed clouds of smoke spreading through the crowd as concertgoers rushed to leave the venue.

LBC reported that police declared a major incident shortly after 10pm, with attendees seen coughing and covering their mouths as they exited.

While numerous concert-goers suspected it as 'tear gas', police later confirmed that the substance had not been identified.

One person was taken to hospital, while more than 50 others received treatment at the scene after reporting eye and respiratory symptoms, the North West Ambulance Service said.

The ambulance service urged those who attended the concert and have since experienced side effects or fallen ill to seek medical advice.