MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Copenhagen's airport is preparing to expand its capacity by as much as 60% to accommodate rising travel demand and strengthen Denmark's international connections and economy.

The expansion would allow the airport to handle as many as 55 million passengers a year, up from a record 34.5 million expected in 2026, the airport said in a statement Monday.

"As a small country with an open economy, Denmark is deeply dependent on connections to the rest of the world,” Copenhagen Airports A/S Chief Executive Officer Christian Poulsen said in the release. The airport needs "flexible” conditions that allow it to develop in line with Denmark's needs, he said.

The proposal comes as SAS AB, Copenhagen's biggest airline, is making a major bet on expanding long-haul traffic through the Danish capital. The carrier in June announced a more than $10 billion deal for as many as 40 Airbus SE aircraft as it seeks to grow Copenhagen as its main global hub.

The airport's strategic importance was also underscored last year when the Danish government bought a majority stake, taking its ownership to almost 100%. About a third of the value of Denmark's exports currently passes through the airport, and the airport and aviation sector is forecast to add 35,000 additional jobs by 2030, according to an analysis by consultancy Implement.

The expansion work will be able to start once the plans have been approved, expected in 2028, the airport said.