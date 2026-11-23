Energy Minister Meets Republic Of Korea Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, met in Seoul with HE Han Seong-sook, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea on Monday, November 23, 2026.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Korea.
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