MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Nvidia announced on Monday, November 23, that it has reinstated its co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, reversing its earlier decision not to bring him back following his resignation earlier this month.

Huang, who stepped down on November 12 following revelations about his personal relationships, will return as president, CEO and a member of Nvidia's board of directors, effective immediately.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board chairman Harvey Jones said in a statement.

The decision marks a significant reversal after Nvidia's board declared on November 17 that it did not intend to reinstate Huang, despite growing calls for his return from investors, employees and prominent technology industry figures.

Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO following Huang's departure, will continue in her role as Nvidia's chief financial officer.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, has been a central figure in the company's transformation into a leading supplier of artificial intelligence chips, making his return a major development for the global technology industry.