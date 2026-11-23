News Update! (23-11-2026)
QNL to organize seminar on Wednesday within fourth edition of "From the Memory of Private Collections in Qatar".
MoPH concludes 13th cycle of Qatar Board Medical Specialties examinations.
(This video features an AI avatar of the real presenter)
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