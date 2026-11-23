MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber and Katara International Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening co-operation in training and professional development.

Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Bu Sharbak al-Mansouri and Katara International Academy director general Dr Hassan Abdullah al-Mannai signed the MoU during a ceremony held recently.

The agreement aims to foster collaboration between the two entities in organising specialised training programmes that develop workforce skills and enhance human resource efficiency, in line with the needs of private sector institutions and evolving labour market requirements.

Al-Mansouri stated that the MoU reaffirms Qatar Chamber's commitment to advancing training initiatives and strengthening the professional and managerial capabilities of private sector employees.

He noted that co-operating with Katara International Academy will open new opportunities to organise programmes that address the practical needs of the business community and equip participants with the knowledge and competencies required to elevate institutional performance.

Al-Mansouri further stressed Qatar Chamber's keenness to forge partnerships with specialised training institutions to support the development of Qatari talent and the broader private sector workforce.

Al-Mannai expressed his appreciation for the partnership, noting that the MoU marks an important milestone in expanding institutional collaboration and reinforcing Katara International Academy's role in delivering educational and training programmes tailored to the needs of both organisations and individuals.

He said the academy aims to offer practical, needs-based training programmes delivered by specialised experts to ensure quality outcomes and lasting impact. Al-Mannai added that cooperating with Qatar Chamber opens promising horizons for launching joint initiatives and programmes that directly benefit private sector enterprises and their employees.

Qatar Chamber Katara International Academy