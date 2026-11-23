StudioX OpenTelemetry

Trace AI agent activity in your existing monitoring tools, even in air-gapped deployments.

- Ian Hamrick, VP Strategy & Partnerships, StudioX AICAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StudioX AI today announced OpenTelemetry tracing for its enterprise agentic AI platform. When tracing is enabled, StudioX can show an enterprise AI agent run as a single trace across StudioX services and export it to the monitoring tools the operations team already uses.As companies move toward the autonomous enterprise, with AI agents acting in business systems rather than only answering questions, the teams that keep those systems running need to see what the agents did. In a manufacturing plant, for example, a maintenance agent might read an equipment alert, check the asset's service history, ask an inventory agent about a replacement part and submit a work order after a supervisor approves it. When that run is slow or fails, the operations team needs to know which step, which system and which call, in the same tool where it already watches the rest of the plant's software.OpenTelemetry is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation project for collecting and exporting traces, metrics, and logs. StudioX exports traces over OTLP/HTTP.A trace can include:. Agent runs, with the model that actually served each one.. Calls to connected systems, including calls that StudioX's agent policy blocked before they reached that system.. Checks an agent makes on a system it watches, with how many records each one found.. Actions taken after a decision, such as an email sent or a record updated once a person approved it.The trace shows whether a call failed or was blocked by policy.Exported traces exclude prompts, responses, tool inputs and results, business records, and database queries. Before any trace leaves, StudioX removes query strings, credentials and the access tokens in sign-in and approval links.Tracing is off until an administrator points a deployment at a monitoring endpoint, using the standard OpenTelemetry settings. The same applies to customer private deployments, which run the same StudioX build. Standard OpenTelemetry sampling settings control how many runs are traced.“An autonomous enterprise works only if the people running it can see what its AI agents did,” said Ian Hamrick, VP Strategy & Partnerships at StudioX AI.“Operations teams can now see what AI agents did alongside the systems they already monitor. We build on open standards so customers keep the tools they already trust.”OpenTelemetry joins the other open standards StudioX AI supports, including the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which connects agents to tools and data, and Agent2Agent (A2A), which lets agents built on different platforms work together. StudioX AI is committed to building on open standards, so enterprises can connect the systems and tools they already run and are not locked into a single vendor.OpenTelemetry tracing is available now in StudioX AI cloud and private deployments, including air-gapped environments. In an air-gapped deployment, StudioX sends traces to a collector inside the customer's network. Learn more about the open standards StudioX AI supports atAbout StudioX AIStudioX AI is an enterprise agentic AI platform for building full-stack applications from plain English. Teams describe the work an app should do, the systems it should use, and the rules it should follow. StudioX combines the frontend, backend, and database with AI agents that use company knowledge and act across connected systems. Teams can set human approval and escalation rules, review a step-by-step record of agent activity, and send traces of that activity to their own monitoring tools through OpenTelemetry. StudioX supports Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability, including in air-gapped deployments, and more than 1,300 integrations, including Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and SharePoint. The platform is model-agnostic.

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StudioX AI Launches OpenTelemetry Tracing for Enterprise AI Agents News Provided By Studiox-ai November 23, 2026, 06:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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