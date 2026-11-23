William Thomas F. Mirasol receiving the CEO of the Year at the Asian Business Leader of The Year awards

Philippine real estate executive William Thomas F. Mirasol during his acceptance speech

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Philippine real estate executive William Thomas F. Mirasol has been awarded CEO of the Year at the Asian Business Leader of The Year awards, recognising more than three decades of leadership in attracting international investment, building cross-border partnerships and connecting investors worldwide with opportunities in Philippine real estate.Mirasol, whose career spans senior leadership roles at Federal Land NRE Global, Federal Land, Ortigas Land and Ayala Land, received the award on 29 October 2026 at the Taj Dubai Business Bay. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of Federal Land, Inc., the primary real estate development arm of GT Capital Holdings, Inc. (PSE: GTCAP), and as President of Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG).His career reflects the evolution of Philippine real estate, from widening its international investor base to forging partnerships that bring foreign capital and expertise into the country. Across these roles, Mirasol has combined business growth with developing talent, empowering teams and building lasting relationships.As Chief Executive for Sales and Marketing of Ayala Land's Residential Business Group and President of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., he led a workforce of more than 18,000 people and an international sales network with offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, connecting international investors and overseas Filipinos with opportunities in the Philippine residential market.As Chief Operating Officer of Ortigas & Company, now Ortigas Land, he helped double the company's net income in both 2016 and 2017, contributing to record performance in 2018.Mirasol has played a significant role in Federal Land since joining the company in 2019. He assumed its presidency at the onset of the pandemic in 2020, and during his tenure the company achieved a 365 per cent increase in consolidated net income in the first nine months of 2022.With more than 30 years of experience in real estate management, he has been credited by GT Capital with driving Federal Land to unprecedented success and solidifying its position as a multi-award-winning property company.He oversees Federal Land's strategic international partnerships and joint ventures with leading global brands and corporations, including Nomura Real Estate, ORIX, Hyatt Hotels and Isetan Mitsukoshi, as well as local partnerships with Ayala Land and SM Development Corporation, contributing to landmark developments that bring international expertise and investment to the Philippines.Among his most significant accomplishments at Federal Land is taking the Federal Land–Nomura partnership from vision to execution. He was instrumental in the legal structuring and operational establishment of FNG, described as the largest real estate joint venture between Philippine and Japanese companies. In May 2026, FNG received five honors at the 2026-2027 Asia-Pacific Property Awards, emerging as the most-awarded Philippine developer.“This programme has proudly upheld a legacy of excellence for the past 24 years, serving as a benchmark for recognising outstanding leadership that contributes meaningfully to business growth and the national economy,” said Dr. R. L. Bhatia, Founder of Asian Leadership Awards and the World Sustainability Congress.“The independent jury's selection of William Thomas Mirasol as CEO of the Year reflects his exceptional leadership, strategic foresight, remarkable achievements, and the transformative impact he has created within his organisation and the broader business community.”Mirasol said:“Some of the greatest opportunities in life begin with someone else's confidence in us. I am deeply grateful to my Chairman, Alfred V. Ty, for his vision and inspiration, and to Francis Sebastian, GT Capital Chairman, for his wisdom and guidance. I share this recognition with my colleagues at Federal Land and Federal Land NRE Global, and the people I have worked alongside throughout my career.”“There are young people in our organisations today who will accomplish far more than we have imagined. Some may not yet realise what they are capable of. Giving them our trust and an opportunity, just as someone once did for us, may be one of our most meaningful contributions as leaders,” he added.

Jan Vincent Ang

New Perspective Media Group

+971 50 505 9068

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Thomas Mirasol awarded CEO of the Year at Asian Business Leader Awards News Provided By New Perspective Media Group November 23, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact