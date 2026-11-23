MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold is bouncing off Friday's 14-month low near $3,503 and is trading near $3,584 this morning, after the bounce was rejected at $3,631. The bias is Bearish, with $3,625 as the line in the sand.

Monday's session is open and gold is trading near $3,584, above Friday's close at $3,538.19, after falling 2.38% on Friday to $3,502.99, its lowest since September 2025. The TradingView 1-hour snapshot printed $3,583.93 and the 30-minute snapshot printed $3,584.30 at 07:10 to 07:16 PKT. The session opened at $3,576.22, spiked to $3,631.01 in the 01:00 hour, closed that hour at $3,600.58, and has since slid back to $3,584.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $3,700 (R4), the round number and Friday's broken S3, then $3,670 (R3), Friday's broken S4, $3,637 (R2), Friday's session high, and $3,625 (R1), the November 19 close and the line in the sand for the bias. The pivot sits at $3,584, this morning's live spot at the TradingView snapshot. Below, $3,583 (S1) sits one dollar under the pivot, $3,576 (S2) is Monday's session open, $3,559 (S3) is Monday's session low so far, and $3,538 (S4) is Friday's close. The bias is Bearish: the freefall has paused with a bounce off the $3,503 low, but the bounce was sold at $3,631 just above the November 19 close, gold is down about 9% on the week, and gold trades far below the 50-day average near $4,072 and the 200-day average near $4,261. A sustained hourly close back above $3,625 flips the bias to Neutral toward $3,637; a sustained hourly close below $3,576 opens $3,559, then $3,538.

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Charts are annotated TradingView OANDA:XAUUSD snapshots captured this morning, with all nine levels drawn on the 1-hour chart and seven on the 30-minute chart (R4 and R3 sit above its visible range), and the pivot at the live spot of $3,584.

Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve holds its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00%, and the next decision is due December 9. The October inflation report hardened the hike case decisively: headline CPI rose 0.4% in October against 0.3% expected, after 0.6% in September, and core CPI rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected, a third straight upside surprise. The minutes of the October meeting showed nearly all officials viewed further rate increases as likely appropriate, with two arguing that if inflation data disappoints there would be grounds for a hike of more than 25 basis points in December. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment in December, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President John Williams said more tightening looks likely. Markets are assigning about a 95% probability to a 25 basis point December hike, with about a 62% to 65% probability of another hike in January, and JPMorgan expects hikes in December, January and March that would take the benchmark to 4.50% to 4.75%. Friday's data did not change the picture: the final November University of Michigan survey put sentiment at 51.5, but its 1-year inflation expectations fell to 3.7% from 4.7% in October, well below the 4.2% to 4.3% expected, the softest reading in the tape and the one number that argues against the hawkish case.

The 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 4.94%, just under the 5.00% threshold after falling about 15 to 21 basis points last week as stocks sold off, with the 10-year real yield near 2.89%. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays near 5% carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost jumped with the hot October CPI print and has stayed high since. The dollar index closed the week at 103.81, its highest since April 2025, after touching 103.97, and it has now risen for four straight weeks. Gold fell against that dollar strength again on Friday, and silver fell with it to near $41 an ounce, down more than 15% on the week. Central banks remain the structural counterweight: the World Gold Council reports central banks added 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% from a year earlier, bringing purchases for the year to 675 tonnes through September. The banks are diverging on the outlook: Goldman Sachs has cut its end-2027 target to $4,650 an ounce from $4,800, its second cut this month after cutting from $5,400, UBS has lowered its forecast for this quarter by 10% to $4,500, while Morgan Stanley still sees $5,250 by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Crude oil is steady after giving back some of its war premium. Brent settled Friday at $92.57 a barrel, down 3.4% on the week for a third straight weekly fall, and West Texas Intermediate is near $82 a barrel, after Brent had traded near $95.89 earlier in the week. The driver is the Strait of Hormuz: Iranian mines, US Navy escorts, drone attacks on tankers and a formal US blockade of Iranian ports have cut transit volumes to a fraction of pre-crisis levels, with ship transits through the strait averaging about two a day, 39% below the 30 days before. Fresh incidents kept the risk alive over the weekend: a tanker was hit in the engine room six nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, on November 19, more tankers were reported hit near the port on November 21, Houthi missiles damaged the tallest tower in Riyadh on November 19, and Iran claimed on Saturday that a tanker hit a naval mine near Hormuz, a report Reuters could not verify. The International Energy Agency puts the Gulf's lost supply since the war began at 2.8 billion barrels of oil. Higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which pressures gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid. US crude inventories rose by 3.38 million barrels last week, reinforcing expectations of a global oil surplus, which is capping oil's rise.

What to watch today

Today brings the flash purchasing managers' surveys from Germany and the eurozone, with Fed Governor Williams and Bank of England policymaker Pill speaking, while Wednesday brings the week's main event, US core PCE inflation for October. It is a Thanksgiving-shortened week in the US, with markets closed on Thursday and a short session on Friday. It is a day for watching whether the $3,576 session open holds or gives way.

Friday's close: gold ended Friday at $3,538.19, down 2.38% on the day, after touching $3,502.99, its lowest since September 2025, and spot is trading near $3,584 this morning after a session high of $3,631.01 The bounce that matters: gold gapped up to $3,576.22 on Monday and spiked to $3,631.01 in the 01:00 hour, but closed that hour at $3,600.58 and has since slid back to $3,584; every rally since November 12 has stopped lower than the last, and the metal is down about 9% on the week The Fed picture: markets price about a 95% chance of a 25 basis point December hike, with about a 62% to 65% chance of another hike in January, and JPMorgan expects hikes in December, January and March, after Fed Governor Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment, St. Louis Fed President Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President Williams said more tightening looks likely Yields and the dollar: the 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 4.94%, just under the 5.00% threshold, and the dollar index closed the week at 103.81, its highest since April 2025 Oil steady: Brent settled Friday at $92.57 a barrel, down 3.4% on the week for a third straight weekly fall, and WTI is near $82 as rising US inventories offset fresh tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, where a tanker was hit near Khasab and Houthi missiles struck Riyadh Equities fell with gold: the S and P 500 fell 8.61% on the week and the Nasdaq fell 10.02%, its worst week since 2020, the Dow dropped 2.02% on Friday, and the VIX closed at 35.89, while Bitcoin fell below $60,000 Bullish trigger: the PMIs or a Fed speaker sound a dovish note, or a fresh Hormuz headline revives the haven bid, with a sustained hourly close above $3,625 (R1) as the trigger and $3,637 (R2), then $3,670 (R3), as targets Bearish trigger: hawkish Fed commentary or a hot core PCE keeps the hike path intact, with a sustained hourly close below $3,576 (S2) as the trigger and $3,559 (S3), then $3,538 (S4), as targets

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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