MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

The AI bulls must now prove their case, and investors are right to demand hard evidence before they pay up again, warns the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as Nasdaq 100 futures leap more than 3%, S&P 500 futures climb over 2% and Dow futures add around 745 points, following the worst week for the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow in more than six years.

All three major US averages ended Friday in correction territory, and the Nasdaq slipped into the red for 2026.

Advertisement

The pressure had been building for weeks. Earlier this month the Nasdaq 100 suffered its worst session since March 2020, erasing around $2.3 trillion in value in a single day.

Asian markets stayed under strain on Monday, with South Korea's Kospi sliding 3.31%, after a record AI stock market debut last week failed to lift sentiment.

The deVere CEO says the sheer weight of money now committed explains why patience has worn thin.

The largest US tech platforms are on course to spend between $803 billion and $828 billion on capital expenditure this year, most of it on AI infrastructure.

Around $227 billion went out in the third quarter alone, up roughly 20% on the previous three months.

Wall Street projections put hyperscaler spending across 2025 to 2027 at $1.15 trillion, more than double the total for the three years before.

The gap between outlay and income remains wide. One leading consultancy calculates the AI market would need to approach $6 trillion in annual revenue to sustain the current pace of building.

Almost eight in 10 executives expect 2030 to be the year AI starts contributing significantly to company revenue, yet only 24% can clearly identify where that revenue will come from.

Profit margins and revenue per worker are rising at the seven biggest tech groups while staying flat across the other 493 members of the S&P 500.

With US markets closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and shutting early on Friday, the week offers a natural pause for reassessment.