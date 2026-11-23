MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611 ).

Crypto markets remain under pressure from hawkish Fed expectations, sustained spot ETF outflows and a broader technology sell-off. Despite a technical rebound in Bitcoin, bearish momentum remains intact. Upcoming US inflation and employment data, the December FOMC meeting and institutional fund flows will be key to assessing market direction.

Macro headwinds and cross-asset de-risking continue to weigh on market sentiment. Hawkish remarks last week from Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Lisa Cook kept market-implied odds for a 25-basis-point rate hike at the December 9 FOMC meeting elevated between 88% and 95%. Although safe-haven demand pulled 10-year US Treasury yields down toward 4.94%, borrowing costs remain restrictive. Simultaneously, a sharp post-IPO drop in Anthropic alongside heavy selling in AI names such as Nvidia erased the Nasdaq's year-to-date gains, spilling over into crypto markets.

Institutional flow data underscores the lack of immediate dip-buying conviction. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $1.24 billion in net outflows between November 16 and 20, marking a third consecutive week of outflows exceeding $1 billion, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw $222 million exit over the same period. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index hovered between 10 and 12 throughout the week, and the Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Index dropped as low as negative 0.23%, signaling persistent US spot selling pressure and ongoing deleveraging.

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Beneath the market drawdown, regulatory and ecosystem developments showed sharp divergence. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved Backpack to operate a blockchain-based derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, marking a notable milestone for regulated on-chain perpetuals. Conversely, Ethereum core developers confirmed on November 19 that the Glamsterdam mainnet upgrade, originally slated for December, will be pushed back to 2027, dampening near-term catalysts for ETH. On the legislative front, comprehensive US crypto bills such as the CLARITY Act are unlikely to advance during the post-midterm lame-duck session and will likely slip into the new Congress in 2027. In Asia, South Korea's Financial Services Commission is expected to issue corporate crypto investment guidelines soon, ahead of stricter cross-border crypto transfer reporting rules taking effect on December 3.

Looking ahead, markets face a dense 30-day gauntlet of macro and index-rebalancing catalysts. MSCI will remove Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy (MSTR) from its US and Global indexes after the market close on November 30, effective December 1, a move that could trigger passive fund rebalancing flows and secondary sentiment volatility. On the macro calendar, investors are watching US October PCE inflation on November 25, November nonfarm payrolls on December 4, the final FOMC rate decision and dot plot on December 8 and 9, and November CPI on December 10. Bitfire Research notes that hotter inflation or a dot plot signaling continued hikes into early 2027 would keep liquidity tight for risk assets, whereas softer data could offer a tactical relief window.

Technically, Bitcoin remains below its 7-day EMA at $62,416 and 20-day EMA at $67,886, keeping the short-to-medium-term downtrend intact. Daily RSI14 has edged up to 26.61 from an extreme reading of 17.35 on November 20, remaining firmly in oversold territory below 30 without a clear bullish divergence. After briefly piercing the lower Bollinger Band at $56,255 on November 21, BTC is consolidating around $60,000. A high-volume reclaim above $62,416 could open a move toward resistance at $65,000 and $69,300, whereas a break below support at $56,100 and the $55,150 low risks exposing the $50,000 psychological threshold. Stabilizing spot ETF flows remains the primary barometer for genuine institutional re-entry.

About Bitfire Group

Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611 ) is a leading digital asset financial services platform in Asia, committed to building the Asia-Pacific's first private-banking-grade digital asset steward. Holding SFC Type 1, 4 and 9 Licences issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, the Group delivers compliant, secure and efficient one-stop digital asset services for institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals.