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Bitcoin's Two-Year Low and the Week Tokenized Stocks Go 24/7

Bitcoin plunged below $56,000 on Saturday, hitting its lowest level since September 2024, and was back near $61,000 by Monday. The selling came from Wall Street's AI trade. Nvidia sank 14%, pushing the Nasdaq 100 to the brink of a bear market.

The timing is striking. On the same Monday that Bitcoin is recovering from a weekend crash, one of Wall Street's biggest exchange groups opens 24/7 trading in tokenized stocks. Crypto's always-on market and traditional finance are meeting at a difficult moment.

Bitcoin has just shown what round-the-clock trading looks like under stress. Tokenized stocks start trading in those same conditions this week. If AI agents are going to trade these markets overnight, someone has to decide who authorises them and what limits apply when prices move this fast.

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Tokenized Stocks Go 24/7, Without Big Tech

OKXICE's Tokenized Securities Venue opens today, letting eligible U.S. customers trade tokenized securities around the clock in the OKX app. The venue is a joint venture between OKX and NYSE owner Intercontinental Exchange. But it launches without the biggest names: 67 companies, including Apple, Tesla and Meta, have already objected. Nasdaq has also warned that trading across disconnected platforms could fragment liquidity.

This launch will show whether tokenized equities can work without issuer support. If tokenized Apple shares can trade on a Saturday, Apple will want a say in how. Fragmentation is also a real risk. A stock trading at different prices on different venues over a weekend is something investors will notice quickly, especially after a weekend like this one.

Stablecoins Shrink as the Fed Talks Tokenization

Tokenized markets need cash, and that pool is getting smaller. The stablecoin market is shrinking at its fastest pace since Terra-Luna collapsed in 2022. In the same week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that tokenized finance "will need choice in payment methods, with both tokenized and traditional payments having roles to play." Institutions will want tokenized assets that can settle against stablecoins, tokenized deposits or traditional rails, depending on the trade.

Anthropic and the Case for Issuer-Led Tokenization

Anthropic's IPO was the biggest of the year, and crypto wanted in. Binance returned $500M in USDC after securing just 2,957 Anthropic tokens, and one token provider said demand for its offering exceeded available supply by more than nine times. Many of the tokens that did trade gave holders price exposure only. Several of them carried no voting rights, dividends or direct ownership.

From where we sit, this is a structural problem. The tokens were created downstream by third parties, after the shares had already been allocated through the traditional process. So investors bought a price feed instead of a share. They had no say in how the company is run and no claim on what it pays out, and they were relying on the token provider, not Anthropic, to honour what they held.

The fix is upstream. When a company tokenizes its own equity, voting rights, distributions and transfer restrictions are built in from issuance, and the token is the share. That is also how investors can take part legally in private rounds, which is where most of the value sat in Anthropic's case: it raised $65 billion in May at a $965 billion valuation while still private.

AI Agents Need Rules Before They Trade Around the Clock

As markets move to 24/7 trading, Singapore has started writing rules for AI agents. MAS outlined a know-your-agent protocol and a planned sandbox to test stablecoin and tokenized-deposit payments by AI agents. A weekend like this one shows why it matters: an agent acting overnight needs a clear mandate, hard limits and someone accountable when prices move fast.

What This Week Tells Us

Bitcoin's weekend crash and the first day of 24/7 tokenized stocks are part of the same story. Markets are moving to round-the-clock trading faster than the rules around them. Issuer consent, connected liquidity, a choice of cash legs and clear authority for AI agents are what will decide whether tokenized markets earn institutional trust. The firms that build those foundations now will be the ones investors rely on when the next sell-off hits.