MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues a news and trading alert for NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq:NVDA ).

NVIDIA (Nasdaq:NVDA ).is trending today with big gains following news that CEO Jensen Huang is back in charge in one of the world's leading AI companies.

The stock is trading at 161.83 +36.30 (+28.92%) as of this report on volume of 91 Million shares in early trading. The stock has a morning high of 167.17.

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NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk.

As previously announced, in light of recent reporting that Mr. Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the Board formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate, and the committee retained independent counsel to assist it in that investigation. The Board reiterated that the committee's investigation will proceed to conclusion. Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.

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