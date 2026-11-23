MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including cybersecurity and defense stocks issues news and trading for Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZS ).

The stock is trading at 226.60 +31.78 (+16.32%) following acquisition news and first quarter news. The stock has a morning high of 247.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD ) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which CrowdStrike will acquire Zscaler in an all-stock transaction that values Zscaler at approximately $43.9 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike common stock for each share of Zscaler common stock they own.

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Network Security on the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

With Zscaler, CrowdStrike will enter network security, cybersecurity's largest single addressable market segment. Users, applications, and now AI agents connect directly to the cloud, and that traffic never comes back through the data center. Firewalls and VPNs built to guard the data center can't see, inspect, or stop that traffic, the threats coming in, or the data going out. Zscaler's SSE is purpose-built for the AI era, with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange sitting inline between every user, agent, and application to enforce zero trust on every connection. SASE builds on that foundation to bring security and the network together, creating zero trust everywhere.

CrowdStrike is a leader in securing the endpoint, the workload, the identity, and the data. Zscaler is a leader in securing the connections between them. After closing, CrowdStrike will unite endpoint security with Zero Trust SASE to deliver a unified platform that puts both controls in the adversary's path to stop breaches.

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Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the cybersecurity platform for the AI era, also announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2027, ended October 31, 2026.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Revenue grew 20% to $949.3 million from $788.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") grew 21% to $3,882 million from $3,204 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. Net new ARR was $111 million and grew 22%, when adjusting for the $98 million net new ARR contribution from the acquisition of Red Canary in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin was 77.1% compared to 76.6%, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 80.8% compared to 79.9% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations was $33.2 million, or 3.5% of revenue, compared to $36.4 million, or 4.6% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP income from operations was $230.2 million, or 24.3% of revenue, compared to $171.9 million, or 21.8% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Net income (loss): GAAP net loss was $27.4 million, compared to $11.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Non-GAAP net income was $208.4 million, compared to $159.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Net income (loss) per share, diluted: GAAP net loss per share was $0.17, compared to $0.07 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP net income per share was $1.23, compared to $0.96 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Cash flow: Cash flow provided by operations was $541.0 million, or 57% of revenue, compared to $448.3 million, or 57% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. Free cash flow was $416.5 million, or 44% of revenue, compared to $413.3 million, or 52% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Remaining Performance Obligations of $7,287 million as of October 31, 2026, grew 23%.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $3,891 million as of October 31, 2026.

Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior-year period.

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