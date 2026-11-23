The bullish prediction from Nigel Green comes as Nvidia's board unanimously reinstates Huang as chief executive and president just 11 days after he quit, having taken input from senior levels of the US government.

Only six days ago, the board said it had no intention of bringing him back. President Trump, who publicly backed Huang's return last week, calls it the correct and proper decision.

The scandal wiped more than $1 trillion off Nvidia this month, with the shares plunging as much as 14% in a single session, even as the chipmaker posted record quarterly sales of $115.8 billion, double a year earlier, and profits that also doubled to $65.3 billion.

Nvidia makes up more than 6% of the S&P 500, so a rebound feeds directly into index funds, pensions and retirement savings around the world.

Huang still faces closed-door questioning from three House committees on 1 December over Nvidia's chips and export controls, but Nigel Green believes the backing he now has from Washington puts him in a commanding position.