MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues a news and trading alert for robotics stocks.

FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR ), a U.S.-based Embodied AI ("EAI") robotics is trading at 0.4815 +0.1245 (+34.86%) on volume of over 13 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a day's range of 0.3927 - 0.6110.

Wetour Robotics Limited (Nasdaq: WETO ) also made the gainers list, but no news from the company, The stock is trading at 0.5601 +0.3879 (+225.26%) as of this report.

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FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global CEO of FF and FFR.

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